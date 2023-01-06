Allan Grant Oberman steps down as independent director from Dr Reddy's board

According to a regulatory filing, Rna Disease Diagnostics founder Allan Grant Oberman has stepped down as an independent director from the board of pharma company Dr Reddy's.
He has resigned because of a commitment outside the firm, which will take up most of his time and won't allow him to contribute to Dr Reddy's.
