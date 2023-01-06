e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessAllan Grant Oberman steps down as independent director from Dr Reddy's board

Allan Grant Oberman steps down as independent director from Dr Reddy's board

He has resigned because of a commitment outside the firm, which will take up most of his time.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, January 06, 2023, 07:40 PM IST
article-image
According to a regulatory filing, Rna Disease Diagnostics founder Allan Grant Oberman has stepped down as an independent director from the board of pharma company Dr Reddy's.

He has resigned because of a commitment outside the firm, which will take up most of his time and won't allow him to contribute to Dr Reddy's.

