All You Need To Know About Tax Benefits Of Buying Health Insurance In India |

In a nation like India, where medical expenses are increasing, having comprehensive health insurance coverage is no longer the luxury but the necessity. Health insurance not only provides financial security during medical emergencies but also brings added advantages, including the tax benefits. The Indian government promotes a investment in health insurance by providing various tax incentives under Income Tax Act. In this article, you will delve into details of these tax benefits, empowering you to make an informed decision when selecting the health insurance .

Section 80D: The Cornerstone of Health Insurance Tax Benefits

Section 80D of Income Tax Act is the main provision controlling tax advantages associated with health insurance in India. This section outlines deductions applicable to health insurance premiums paid by a individuals and families. These tax benefits are relevant to insurance policies acquired for oneself, a spouse, and dependent children, along with parents. The potential deductions are categorized as follows:

Individuals have an opportunity to reduce their taxable income by up to Rs. 25,000 by considering a premium they've contributed towards health insurance coverage for themselves, and their spouses, as well as their dependent children. This deduction can be availed if you are below a age of 60.

Read Also Section 80D: Claiming Medical Expenses Under Tax Deductions For Health Insurance

For parents, there's an additional deduction possibility of up to Rs. 25,000 if you cover the health insurance expenses for your parents, irrespective of their dependency status. The deduction cap rises to Rs. 50,000 if your parents are elderly citizens (over 60). It's vital to remember that these deductions are not cumulative; you may only deduct up to Rs. 50,000 or Rs. 1,000,000, depending on your age and the age of your parents, if they are over 60.

Preventive Health Check-up

Apart from the premium payments, Section 80D also allows for an additional deduction of up to Rs. 5,000 for expenses incurred towards preventive health check-ups. This amount is included within the overall limit mentioned above and is available for both the taxpayer's family and parents.

Implications for HUFs

Health insurance tax benefits are not restricted to individuals. Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) can also claim deductions under Section 80D for the premiums paid for health insurance policies covering family members. The deduction limits for HUFs are the same as those for individuals.

Read Also Top 5 ways to save money on Health Insurance policy online

Employer-Provided Health Insurance

If your company offers health insurance, the employer's payment of the premiums is regarded as a fringe benefit and is so exempt from taxation in your own hands. In addition, up to the previously indicated limits, you may deduct the premiums you spent for supplementary insurance (such as coverage for family members).

Conclusion