All-time low for Rupee, Sensex sinks 861 points

Equity markets buckled under selling pressure and Sensex sank by 861 points at the end of Monday as an intense sell-off emerged in IT, tech and banking stocks amid a bearish trend overseas following hawkish comments from the US Federal Reserve. With this, the rupee depreciated to close at 79.91 against the American dollar.

A massive sell-off in the domestic equities and rising global crude prices also weakened the sentiment in the forex market. However, suspected intervention by the RBI restricted the rupee’s fall.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened sharply lower at 80.10 and fell to its all-time low of 80.15 against the US dollar in intra-day trade.

The local unit recovered some of its lost ground to settle at 79.91 a dollar, down 7 paise over its previous close of 79.84. The rupee recovered in the second half of the trading session on suspected central bank intervention.