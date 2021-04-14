Please stop officials from harassing drivers and transporters during the lockdown, says transporters association

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday announced a 15-day long statewide lockdown-like restrictions from April 14 to May 1. This is to curb the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country. But transporters body feel that some restrictions should be lift otherwise it will hamper the supply chain.

All India Motor Transport Congress urged the state government, “To issue strict instructions to the officials to refrain from harassment and extortion of drivers and crew members by field officials manning the nakas.”

All India Motor Transport Congress' chairman, Bal Malkit Singh said, “The supervisor and support staff employed in the supply chain of essential services should be allowed to travel in public transport, without hassles.” In the newly announced guidelines, the state government has barred all non-essential people from travelling. However, no mode of transportation is banned. Local trains, buses, auto-rickshaws, and taxis shall be operating as usual but only for the essential/ emergency service employees only.

Singh stated that the toll collection should be suspended and the toll roads be made free as done last year. He further asked the government to let workshop, tyre shop, spare parts, and eateries be allowed to function to maintain continuity of services.

The body has requested the government to include transporters and their aids in the priority category in the case of vaccination and COVID-19 Insurance as they are the most vulnerable segment of society.

Singh added if the situation does not improve in the near future then tax waiver, EMI moratorium, and extension of third party insurance, e-way bill and documents validity be considered empathetically.