All approvals granted for setting up 'Bad Bank': SBI Chairman

State Bank of India (SBI) Chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara stated that all the required approvals to set up the National Asset Reconstruction Company or what is popularly called a 'bad bank' has been granted, including by the Reserve Bank of India.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget 2021-22 proposed to set up the new entities to help lenders in cleaning up their books by acquiring toxic assets.

Addressing a virtual press conference, SBI chairman added that National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd (NARCL) and India Debt Resolution Company Ltd (IDRCL) have received all requisite approvals including the required approvals from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to start operations.

Public Sector Banks (PSBs) and Public FIs will hold a maximum of 49 per cent stake and the rest will be with private sector lenders.

Khara added that NARCL will acquire and aggregate the identified NPA accounts from banks, while IDRCL under an exclusive arrangement will handle the debt resolution process.

SBI Chairman stated that this arrangement will be on a 'Principal-Agent' basis and final approvals and ownership for the resolution shall lie with NARCL as the Principal.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 07:53 PM IST