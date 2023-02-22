All about ISO, the body that governs quality to facilitate global trade

Imported products from some countries are often perceived to be of superior quality, while homegrown brands have work hard to achieve similar consumer confidence. This is why having a common global standard for quiality control or practices followed while manufacturing goods or providing services, plays a crucial role in international trade. The International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) was set up for this purpose, and its approval reassures customers and businesses about products.

Formation and post-war resurrection

The ISO's name sounds like an abbreviation, but it was actually derived from the Greek work Isos meaning equivalent since it sets equal standards for products and processes. First created in the1920s as the international federation of national standardising associations (ISA), the body had been suspended during the Second World War. It was later reconstituted as the ISO as we know today in 1947, on the recommendation of a UN body.

What does it cover?

Active in 167 countries, the ISO governs quality standards for healthcare services and technology, railway engineering, clothes, foods, construction, jewelry, paint and even weapons among other products. It also publishes technical specifications and guides which are available to the public, and sets common global parameters for safety, quality and reliability.

Experts in each field, such as buyers, sellers, manufacturers, customers, users and regulators, all come together at the ISO to frame standards. This makes sure that the quality of a product made in India, is at par with a brand from the US or the UK, manufacturing products in another part of Asia. There are two key standards under the ISO, which are 9001 and 14001, which govern quality management and environmental management respectively.

Establishing reliability

From medical equipment to the packaged food that you pick up from supermarkets, everything has to be in line with ISO standards. There's also ISO 9000, which sets the parameters for relationship management and leadership at firms across the globe. Which means companies in the US, Europe, India or China will adhere to similar practices for international trade.

