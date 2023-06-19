Alkyl Amines Chemicals Announces Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Options

Alkyl Amines Chemicals on Monday announced the appointment of 13,312 equity shares to employees as stock options under AACL — ESOP 2018, the company announced through an exchange filing.
The face value of the equity shares will be Rs 2 each.
With this allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased to Rs 10,22,27,880 divided into 5,11,13,940 equity shares of Rs 2 each.
Alkyl Amines Chemical Ltd shares
The shares of Alkyl Amines Chemical on Monday at 1:20 pm IST were at Rs 2,740.50, down by 0.32 percent.
