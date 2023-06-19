 Alkyl Amines Chemicals Announces Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Options
Alkyl Amines Chemicals Announces Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Options

The face value of the equity shares will be Rs 2 each.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 19, 2023, 01:24 PM IST
Alkyl Amines Chemicals Announces Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Options

Alkyl Amines Chemicals on Monday announced the appointment of 13,312 equity shares to employees as stock options under AACL — ESOP 2018, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares will be Rs 2 each.

With this allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased to Rs 10,22,27,880 divided into 5,11,13,940 equity shares of Rs 2 each.

Alkyl Amines Chemical Ltd shares

The shares of Alkyl Amines Chemical on Monday at 1:20 pm IST were at Rs 2,740.50, down by 0.32 percent.

