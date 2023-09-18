Alkyl Amines Chemicals Allots Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option | File

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Limited on Monday announced that the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company has approved by way of Circular resolution passed on today of the allotment of 6,406 equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each to the eligible employees of the Company upon exercise of stock options granted under AACL — ESOP 2018, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares is RS 2 each.

Upon allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs 10,22,27,880 divided into 5,11,13,940 equity shares of Rs 2 each to Rs 10,22,40,692 divided into 5,11,20,346 equity shares of Rs 2 each.

Post allotment, the Company's paid-up capital is within the slab of Rs. 100 crores, for which the listing fees has already been paid by the Company, hence no listing fees would be payable for the aforesaid equity shares issued by the Company.

Shares issued shall rank pari passu with the existing equity shares of the Company.

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Limited shares

The shares of Alkyl Amines Chemicals Limited on Monday at 1:24 pm IST were at Rs 2,415.55, up by 0.50 percent.