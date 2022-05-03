Alkem unveils its 1st inhalation device Innohaler to make life easier for Asthma, COPD patients

In line with the theme for the World Asthma Day this year -- 'Closing Gaps in Asthma Care', Alkem has launched Innohaler, a DPI device to make life easier for Asthma and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) patients, thereby filling the prevalent gaps in Asthma care in India.

Asthma and COPD contribute majorly to the burden of Obstructive Airway Diseases (OAD). If we believe in statistics, the burden of OADs (Asthma & COPD) in India has been at an all-time high.

Out of approx., nine crore patients suffering from OADs in India, less than one crore have access to the right kind of lung care.

Lung is considered as one of the most delicate and vulnerable organs susceptible to an array of diseases.

Asthma and COPD are major obstructive diseases characterized by chronic obstruction of lung airflow that interferes with normal breathing.

A Dry Powder Inhaler (DPI) is considered the most preferred drug delivery platform for such patients.

Alkem is all set to fill the massive gap in accessibility for the treatment of respiratory diseases in India and has further made a big leap in the pulmonology vertical by introducing Innohaler, a DPI device.

With the introduction of this device, Alkem is entering the core inhalation therapeutics and envisaging that the drug will reach the lungs effectively in each inhalation with added patient awareness and adherence programmes.

Speaking on this innovative leap, Sandeep Singh, Managing Director, Alkem Laboratories Ltd., stated, "This moment is like fulfilling our promise to millions deprived of right care in obstructive airway diseases and a reminder that we have to travel many miles further. Stepping into the core inhalation therapy with the introduction of the drug delivery platform � Innohaler � a (DPI device) we shall surely play a pivotal role in reducing the lung burden of India by propagating the right knowledge and awareness among all the stakeholders ranging from clinicians to patients."

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 03:08 PM IST