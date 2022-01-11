e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 04:22 PM IST

Algorithmic Biologics receives Seed funding from Axilor Lab

Axilor Labs is a venture curation initiative by Axilor to accelerate commercial success of transformative ideas around global challenges facing human health and wellness.
ABPL is working with leading brand names across industries. |

Algorithmic Biologics Pvt Ltd. (ABPL), has received an undisclosed amount of seed funding from Axilor Lab.

ABPL is working with leading brand names across industries to provide smarter molecular testing for food safety-related applications and seed R&D.

Algorithmic Biologics plans to use the funds to scale these applications commercially,

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 04:22 PM IST
