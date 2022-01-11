Algorithmic Biologics receives Seed funding from Axilor Lab

Algorithmic Biologics Pvt Ltd. (ABPL), has received an undisclosed amount of seed funding from Axilor Lab.

Axilor Labs is a venture curation initiative by Axilor to accelerate commercial success of transformative ideas around global challenges facing human health and wellness.

ABPL is working with leading brand names across industries to provide smarter molecular testing for food safety-related applications and seed R&D.

Algorithmic Biologics plans to use the funds to scale these applications commercially,

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 04:22 PM IST