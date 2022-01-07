Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives US FDA tentative approval for vortioxetine tablets

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited announced that it has received tentative approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (US FDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Vortioxetine Tablets 5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg, and 20 mg.

The tentatively approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD) Trintellix Tablets 5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg, and 20 mg, of Takeda Pharmaceuticals, USA, Inc. (Takeda).

Vortioxetine Tablets are indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD).

Vortioxetine tablets 5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg, and 20 mg have an estimated market size of US$ 1249 million for twelve months ending September 2021 according to IQVIA.

Alembic has received year to date (YTD) 18 approvals (13 final approvals and 5 tentative approvals) and a cumulative total of 157 ANDA approvals (136 final approvals and 21 tentative approvals) from USFDA.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, January 07, 2022, 10:14 AM IST