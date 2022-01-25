Akasa Air take off likely in late May or early June; to further democratise air travel: CEO

Airline Akasa Air is aiming to start flights in late May or early June after getting its first Boeing 737 MAX aircraft in April, stated Akasa Air CEO Vinay Dube.

Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed carrier is looking to have 18 planes in its fleet by the end of March 2023.

Akasa Air CEO is more than optimistic as he asserted that "if you look at the long term future of commercial aviation in India, it is as exciting as anywhere in the world".

Dube added that the Indian aviation pie is growing and the idea of Akasa Air is to look through what we are currently facing.

Akasa Air, which will take off as a low-cost carrier, has placed an order for 72 Boeing 737 MAX planes, which are fuel efficient.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 07:22 PM IST