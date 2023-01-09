e-Paper Get App
Ajmera Realty Oct-Dec volumes up 2% YoY at 63,595 sq ft

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, January 09, 2023, 05:19 PM IST
article-image
Ajmera Realty Oct-Dec volumes up 2% YoY at 63,595 sq ft | Image: Ajmera Realty (Representative)
Ajmera Realty &amp; Infra India Ltd said the carpet area sold was 63,595 sq ft in the quarter ended December, up 2% on year. The Mumbai-based real estate company's sales value was 1.28 bln rupees, up 19% on year. The collections were up 40% on year at 1.16 bln rupees, the company said.

Sequentially, the carpet area sales volume was down 20% at 79,976 sq ft. Further, the sales value fell 23% to 1.66 bln rupees on quarter.

In Apr-Dec, Ajmera Realty sold 301,010 sq ft area, which was 69% higher from the corresponding period a year ago. The sales value jumped 2.24 times to 6.94 bln rupees in Apr-Dec, while collections were up 42% at 4.29 bln rupees.

"The sales for the quarter (Oct-Dec) demonstrates the demand for our high-quality developments and our ability to meet the needs of our customers, obtained through inventory bookings in active projects, including the recently launched premium residences at Juhu, Ajmera Prive," Dhaval Ajmera, director at the company, said in a statement.

article-image

