Ajanta Pharma Q2 results: Profit up 15% at Rs 196 cr; board approves interim dividend

Ajanta Pharma on Friday posted a 15 percent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 196 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2021.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 170 crore in the July-September period a year ago.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 885 crore in the second quarter as compared with Rs 716 crore in the year-ago period, Ajanta Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

The drugmaker said its domestic sales were up 23 percent during the period under review at Rs 248 crore as compared with Rs 202 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

Exports were at Rs 611 crore during the period, up 22 percent from Rs 499 crore in the year-ago period.

The company noted that its board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 9.5 (475 percent) per equity share of the face value of Rs 2 per share for 2021-22.

The interim dividend will be paid on or after November 16, 2021, it added. Shares of the company were trading 1.17 percent down at Rs 2,102.80 apiece on the BSE.

Published on: Friday, October 29, 2021, 10:21 PM IST