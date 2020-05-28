Airtel’s new E-sports platform to cover gaming titles of PUBG Mobile, CS:GO, Clash of Clans, FIFA among others

Telecommunication company, Bharti Airtel had partnered with South Asia's Esports company, Nodwin Gaming to launch Airtel India Esports Tour. This platform will initially cover all Nodwin tournaments across gaming titles of PUBG Mobile, CS:GO, Clash of Clans, FIFA, etc. Through this partnership, the company plans to grow E-sports further in India.

In the Airtel India Esports Tour, all Nodwin tournaments such as the India Premiership by Nodwin, Dreamhack India, The Northeast Cup, KO Fight Nights and PAN Fest will be covered. Additionally, this will also cover Nodwin-operated tournaments such as the PUBG Mobile Pro league in India.

The broadcast of the Airtel India Esports Tour will be available on Airtel’s digital platforms.

The company claimed Airtel India Esports Tour is the first and largest property of its kind in this segment.

Adarsh Nair, Chief Product Officer, Bharti Airtel said, “At Airtel, it has always been our aspiration to support a digital India. Gaming is the next frontier of entertainment and it gives us great pleasure to announce our partnership with Nodwin to unlock the potential of E-sports in India.”

“Nodwin Gaming believes that by binding the elements of independent tournaments into a single storyline we will give rise to a new culture in the competitive world of Indian esports. The teams and players will now look up to perform throughout the year rather than focusing on a few big standalone tournaments in a year.” said Akshat Rathee, Founder and MD, NODWIN Gaming.

E-sports is a form of sport competition using video games. It estimated that by 2021, online gaming will become a USD one billion plus market in India with over 620 million gamers.