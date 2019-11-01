Airtel ‘Xstream Fibre’ a new brand identity with new Broadband plans

Airtel has unveiled a new brand identity ‘Airtel Xstream Fibre’ for its home broadband services and all home broadband plans will now be available under the new brand umbrella.

The new brand identity reflects the strength of Airtel’s future ready network that offers ultra-fast broadband speeds upto 1Gbps as India witnesses a massive surge in in-home high-speed data consumption. It also complements Airtel’s recently launched converged digital entertainment play – Airtel Xstream, which offers an exciting range of connected devices and applications for smart homes.

Shashwat Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, Bharti Airtel said: “We are delighted to roll out a refreshed brand identity for our home broadband services. It reflects our robust network capabilities that provide us a platform to serve the evolving needs of smart homes in a digitally connected India. Airtel Xstream Fibre plans offer even faster speeds, more data and can be upgraded to unlimited data benefit depending on the requirements of customers. This great value package is backed by best-in-class service experience.”

NEW Airtel Xstream Fibre plans with speeds upto 1Gbps

Airtel Xstream Fibre offer four plans that are designed to serve the in-home high-speed data requirements of every customer cohort. The plans offer blazing speeds up to 1 Gbps and come with exciting Airtel Thanks benefits such as three months Netflix subscription gift, 12 months Amazon Prime membership, access to premium ZEE5 and Airtel Xstream content.

The new plans give the user amazing flexibility to choose the plan that suit them. Customers can choose their data speeds, and upgrade any plan to unlimited data benefit for just Rs 299/month over and above their plan rentals. As part of a special benefit, Airtel Stream Fibre customers can purchase the Airtel Xstream 4K Hybrid STB at a special price of Rs 2249 only.