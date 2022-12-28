Airtel won't charge premium rates for 5G services in India

Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

Amidst uncertainty about Vodafone Idea's capabilities and financial stability, Airtel remains the only Indian telco competing with Reliance Jio for a countrywide 5G rollout. One of the oldest mobile service providers in India, Bharti Airtel now reportedly plans a massive Rs 27,000-28,000 crore investment to provide high-speed 5G internet in every town and village.

Despite the 15 per cent hike in capital expenditure Airtel won't be charging a premium rate for 5G services. The decision is followed by a failure to charge higher rates for 5G in other countries.

Bharti Airtel is spending most of its capex on mobile antennas, fibre optic connections, broadband and data centres for business organisations. It has already set up 3,293 base stations for 5G and hopes for higher prices based on market dynamics.

Its minimum recharge for 28 days is now 57 per cent costlier at Rs 155 in Haryana and Odisha and the minimum recharge plan of Rs 99 for 200 megabytes of data has been stopped. It now offers unlimited calling and 1GB Data for Rs 155 in Haryana and Odisha.

As it moves towards 5G, Airtel is also eyeing more business from those switching from 2G to 4G, pre-paid to postpaid and from postpaid customers who upgrade their service basket to include Airtel broadband, direct-to-home and more.

This is because ARPU (average revenue per user) grows two-fold when customers go from 2G to 4G. Hence upgrades create room for a lot of business.

While Jio may have more subscribers, Airtel is the first telco to roll out a private 5G-based network for an enterprise in India, with a 5G-based captive private network at Mahindra's Chakan manufacturing facility.