Airtel wants incoming-call fees from other networks till 2022

New Delhi: Telecom operator Bharti Airtel in its submission to sector regulator Trai has favoured charging incoming calls originating from network of other mobile phone service provider till 2022.

Vodafone Idea and state-owned BSNL have also favoured levying of the interconnect usage charge (IUC), currently 6 paise per minute, on every incoming calls from network of other operators. However, Jio has opposed continuation of the charges.

Trai had proposed to move from the current IUC regime to the BAK (bill and keep), regime where no operator will charge for mobile call transmission, from January 1, 2020.

However, the regulator recently floated consultation paper on whether there is a need to defer the date of removing mobile call termination charges.

Airtel and Vodafone Idea have said IUC is a fee charged from a telecom operator for using infrastructure of other service provider to complete call of his subscriber. "There is a dire need to move the applicable date for BAK (bill and keep) regime by at least 3 years," Airtel said.