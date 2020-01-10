Airtel says Wi-Fi Calling feature crossed 1 million users

New Delhi: Telecom major Bharti Airtel on Friday announced its voice over Wi-Fi service or Wi-Fi Calling has crossed one million users. Over 100 smartphones across 16 brands currently support the feature.

According to the company, Airtel Wi-Fi Calling uses cutting edge technology to enhance the indoor voice calling experience for the network's smartphone customers. It uses Wi-Fi networks to create a dedicated channel for voice calls and allows customers to make telco grade calls to any network. This improves experience as customers can seamlessly switch to Airtel Wi-Fi Calling.