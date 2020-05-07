Airtel Payments Bank removes all charges on cash withdrawal through IMT during lockdown

During the lockdown after the COVID-19 outbreak, Airtel Payments Bank has opened 70 % of new accounts in rural areas during March and April, enabling seamless banking experience in Tier 5-Tier 6 areas. The company is also providing free insurance cover to its business correspondents. Under this, if any Business Correspondent gets hospitalized due to COVID-19 then he/she will be eligible to receive a fixed allowance of INR 500 for each day of hospitalization, up to maximum of 15 days. Airtel Payments Bank has also helped its Business Correspondents to procure masks and sanitizers and runs educational programs about proper hygiene practices like cleaning of device and hands, and social distancing measures.

Airtel Payments Bank has created a dedicated 'Fight Corona' section under the banking section of the Airtel Thanks app to equip its customers in these difficult times. Through this section, customers can make direct contribution to PM CARES fund using their Airtel Payments Bank account.

Customers can also take Apollo 24/7's free digital self-risk assessment test. The test comprises of some basic questions to analyse the symptoms. Basis the responses the test generates a risk score and suggests further action along with the important preventions to be taken.