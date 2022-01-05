Airtel Payments Bank receives schedule bank status from RBI

Airtel Payments Bank said it has been included in the Schedule bank to the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Airtel Payments Bank can pitch for government-issued Requests for Proposals (RFPs) and primary auctions and undertake both central and state government business.

Airtel Payments Bank provides essential financial services to its customers. In order to cater to the needs of the underserved and unbanked population in the country, its products are built as a solution to the problems posed by traditional banking – from long queues to endless documentation to inconvenient travelling.

It offers a suite of digital solutions through the Airtel Thanks app and a retail network of over 500,000 neighbourhood banking points.

The bank posted profit for the quarter ended September 2021,

(With inputs from PTI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, January 05, 2022, 11:39 AM IST