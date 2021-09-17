Airtel Payments Bank launches ‘Rewards123Plus’ digital savings account

Airtel Payments Bank today announced the launch of Rewards123Plus digital savings account variant. In addition to the assured benefits on different types of digital transactions, it also offers a one-year Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription, according to a press release.



How it works

Customers can digitally open or upgrade to Rewards123Plus through the banking section on the Airtel Thanks app. Even wallet customers can now enjoy the benefits Rewards123Plus.

Customers can get Rewards123Plus at an annual fee of Rs 499 only and enjoy an array of benefits for a year

Disney+ Hotstar Subscription - 1 Year Disney+ Hotstar Mobile Subscription (worth Rs. 499)

Load Money benefit - Flat Rs 10 cashback once per month on adding money via UPI (minimum transaction amount INR 1,000)

Payment Benefits - Flat Rs 30 cashback once per month on payments for mobile prepaid recharges, mobile post-paid, broadband, landline, and DTH bill payments (minimum payment amount R225)

Rewards123Plus savings account customers will also get 6 percent interest on balances between Rs 1 lakh – 2 lakhs, Zero minimum balance, and unlimited deposits with Auto-Sweep Facility.

Once the customer has opened or upgraded to Rewards123Plus, they can log in to the Disney+ Hotstar website (https://www.hotstar.com/in) or app using their registered number to activate the subscription.



Steps to upgrade to Rewards123Plus digital account:



Login to the Airtel Thanks app and go to the banking tab.



Click on the Rewards123Plus banner, or scroll down to click on ‘Rewards123 Savings account.’



Select Rewards123Plus from the options and make the payment to enjoy the benefits.



Ganesh Ananthanarayanan, Chief Operating Officer, Airtel Payments Bank, said, “Aligned with our commitment to give assured monthly benefits to Rewards123 customers on digital transactions, we have introduced Rewards123Plus that also meets their entertainment needs. We are delighted to associate with Disney+ Hotstar to offer the subscription benefit to our customers. We plan to add more benefits to our Rewards123 offering in the future.”



Published on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 05:59 PM IST