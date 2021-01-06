Airtel moves SC claiming error in DoT's AGR assessment

Bharti Airtel has approached the Supreme Court over the assessment of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues payable by the company.

According to the telecom operator, the assessment by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has errors. As per DoT's assessment, Airtel's total dues stand at Rs 43,980 crore, out of which Rs 25,976 crore is due.

Airtel's calculation, however, shows that its total dues stand at Rs 13,004 crore. The telco has already paid Rs 18,004 crore.

"The applicants pray that the respondents be permitted to complete the process of assessments after considering the representations made by the applicants in this respect (including for the mathematical and calculation errors) and thereby determine the amounts due and payable," Airtel's petition said.

The petition also seeks "limited clarification" or modification or recall of the orders dated March 18, 2020, September 20, 2020, and paragraph 38 (i) of the order dated September 1, 2020.

In September, the apex court allowed telecom operators 10 years to pay up AGR dues.

After Airtel's approach to the top court, there is anticipation that Vodafone Idea may make a similar move.

Vodafone Idea's total AGR dues as per DoT stood at Rs 58,254 crore, while the dues according to the company stood at Rs 21,533 corre.

So far, the company has made a total payment of Rs 3,500 crore.