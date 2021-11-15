Airtel forms ESG Committee of board of directors

Bharti Airtel Limited today announced that it has formed a Committee of Board of Directors to sharpen its focus towards its Environmental, Sustainability and Governance (ESG) agenda.

Manish Kejriwal, Lead Independent Director on the Board will be the Chairman of the ESG Committee. Other Board members on the Committee are D.K. Mittal, Independent Director; Nisaba Godrej, Independent Director; Rakesh Bharti Mittal, Non-Executive Director and Gopal Vittal, Managing Director & CEO (India and South Asia).

The ESG Committee will provide strategic guidance and oversight to the company’s progress on ESG targets, initiatives and best practices. This will also include initiatives to respond to challenges posed by climate change through sustainable business practices.

Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairman, Bharti Airtel said: “Businesses have the responsibility to sharpen their ESG agendas to contribute to the global efforts to combat climate change and ensure inclusive growth. Airtel has always set high standards of corporate governance, transparency and has proactively laid out a comprehensive ESG roadmap. This empowered committee ensures that ESG is a priority for the Board in order to create long-term value for all stakeholders through sustainable business practices.”

Published on: Monday, November 15, 2021, 02:14 PM IST