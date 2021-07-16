Airtel Business, Cisco launch next-gen SD-WAN connectivity solutions for enterprises

Bharti Airtel and Cisco today announced the launch of next-gen connectivity solutions for enterprises based on Cisco's SD-WAN technology.

The solution will enable businesses, large and small, to accelerate their digital transformation to serve their customers in a connected world. It allows enterprises to design, deploy, configure, migrate, and manage their WAN infrastructure at a fast clip while adapting to the real-time demands of their cloud computing, mobility, and digitization.

The Airtel Intelligent VPN solution offering comes with Cisco SD-WAN's full functionality, including intelligent dynamic routing, optimized cloud connectivity, and visibility into applications and performance to its large customer base across India.

Cisco SD-WAN Connect any user to any application with integrated capabilities for Multicloud, Security, Unified Communications, and application optimization- all on SASE (Secure Access Service Edge) enabled architecture.

Ajay Chitkara, Director and CEO - Airtel Business said, "Our partnership is aligned towards a future of agile and digitalized businesses, supporting them with the infrastructure required to create the best user experiences. We believe that this will further fortify our position in India and help us enhance the customer journey with innovative solutions.”

Sameer Garde, President, Cisco India and SAARC said, "In the emerging low-touch economy, what can be delivered digitally, will be delivered digitally. In response, businesses are focusing on catalyzing their network transformation to drive agility, support extensive automation, and improve customer experiences."