Airtel Business Africa partners with Avaya

Airtel Africa, telecommunications and mobile money services with a presence in 14 countries across Africa, announced that its B2B provider, Airtel Business Africa, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Avaya Holdings Corp., to better equip organizations across the continent to deliver effortless customer and employee experiences by providing customer control and flexibility on its fixed voice service.

The agreement will see Airtel Business Africa empower its enterprise customers with the Avaya OneCloud™ AI-powered experience platform, as they transition to the digital workplace. The platform, bundled with Airtel Africa voice services, includes workstream collaboration, contact center, unified communications, and communications platform as a service solution with Avaya OneCloud CCaaS, OneCloud UCaaS and OneCloud CPaaS.

With this joint offering, Airtel Africa’s customers will be able to procure vertical-focused, communications-enabled solutions on a simple, 24/7, one-stop shop and service support in addition to having access to the latest business devices.

The MoU builds on an existing partnership between Airtel and Avaya that has seen Airtel make the Avaya Spaces workstream collaboration solution available across multiple African countries on multiple connectivity channels that include internet, microwave and fibre.

Luc Serviant, Group Enterprise Director, Airtel Business at Airtel Africa said, “This MoU takes our partnership to a new level that will see us enable enterprises to compete and win in the emerging experience economy.”

The agreement will also see Airtel Business Africa take part in the recently launched Avaya Experience Builders™ initiative. As part of the initiative, Airtel will leverage and add to Avaya’s ecosystem to make it easier for regional businesses to build and deliver experiences that create deeper relationships with their customers.

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 03:50 PM IST