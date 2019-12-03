Airtel announces new prepaid plans: Know all prices, data limits, call minutes and everything else

Airtel launched revised plans for its users, the prices have been increased. The new plans will be available for its users from December 3rd.

According to a report by a leading daily, Airtel says that the price hike range from 50 paise/day to Rs 2.85/day. Airtel also said that the revised plans also provide calling minutes nad data generously.

Airtel has also extended its revised plans’ benefits for its users to access different platforms like Wynk music, Airtel Xstream, anti-virus and more.

Here is the detailed information on new plans for Airtel users:

Rs 19 plan: No tariff rise for this plan. Airtel offers unlimited calling and 150MB data usage with this plan with a validity of two days.

Rs 49 plan: Earlier the same plan was available at Rs 35 now comes with a raised price of 50 paise per day. The Rs 49 plan has also increased its talk time, previously the plan would provide talk time worth Rs 26.66 which has now increased to Rs 38.52.

Rs 79 plan: Previously priced at Rs 65, the plan now comes at Rs 79 along with Rs 63.95 talk time along with 200MB data.

Rs 148 plan: The previously Rs 129 plan is now revised to be sold at Rs 148. The plan offers unlimited talk time, 300 SMS and 2GB data for 28 days. The plan also grants you access to Airtel Xstream, Wynk music and Hello Tunes for 28 days.

Rs 248 plan: In the place of Rs 169 and Rs 199 plans, Airtel has introduced a single plan for Rs 248. The new plan offers unlimited talk time, 100 SMS per day and 1.5GB data per day for 28 days. The plan also offers access to Airtel Xstream, Wynk music, Hello Tunes and Anti-virus mobile protection for 28 days.

Rs 298 plan: The Rs 249 plan has been replaced with rs 298 plan with the same benefits.

Rs 598 plan: The older Rs 448 plan has been replaced with rs 598 plan. The plan offers unlimited calling time, 100 SMS per day, and 1.5 GB per data per day for 84 days. The validity of the plan has been increased from 82 to 84 days.

Rs 698 plan: The Rs 499 plan has been changed with Rs 698 plan. The plan offers unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day, 2 GB data per day and an increased validity of two days from 82 to 84 days.

Rs 1498 plan: The older plan for Rs 998 has been dropped by Airtel. The new plan offers unlimited calling, 3600 SMS, and 24GB data for 365 days. The plan also includes access to multiple platforms such as Wynk music and Airtel Xstream under its Airtel Thanks programme.

Rs 2398 plan: Airtel has revised its Rs 1699 plan with the new Rs 2398 plan. The plan offers unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day, and 1.5 GB per day.