Airtel and Jio-Disney+ Hotstar VIP users can upgrade to premium subscription: Know how to upgrade

Telecom companies Airtel and Jio are now offering VIP subscribers of Disney+ Hotstar to upgrade to a premium subscription. Both telcos have been offering the VIP subscription to Disney+ Hotstar to its prepaid customers.

How to upgrade

Disney+ Hotstar VIP users have to log in to their account



Tap on the upgrade option which will show them an option to upgrade to Premium by paying the balance amount.

The subscribers will have to pay an amount depending upon the remaining time period of the VIP subscription. The remaining balance amount of the VIP subscription will be deducted from the Disney+ Hotstar VIP annual subscription fee.

Until recently, stated in a report, Disney+ Hotstar did not consider promotional offers or coupons as direct purchases and hence did not allow users to upgrade to a premium subscription. Earlier, the premium subscription to Disney+ Hotstar had to be subscribed separately. However, with the current development users can upgrade by logging into their accounts and paying the remaining balance.

VIP subscribers can watch on one screen while premium subscribers can have access to two screens to FHD quality. VIP users get only dubbed audio while premium users get English as well as dubbed audio.