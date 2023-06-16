Airtel Allots 15.37 Lakh Shares On Conversion Of FCCBs

Airtel converts some FCCBs into 1.38 lakh equity shares | Image: Airtel (Representative)

Bharti Airtel on Thursday allotted 15,37,988 equity shares at a conversion price of Rs 521 to certain FCCB holders that requested for conversion of FCCBs of principal value of $11,125,000, the company announced through an exchange filing on Thursday.

The allotment was approved by the Special Committee of Directors for Fund Raising on Thursday.

Convertible Bonds

Airtel on January 14 had issued $1,000 million 1.50% convertible bonds that were due in 2025. These bonds would be convertible into equity shares of Rs 5 each at any time on or after February 27, 2020 and up to the close of business hours on February 7, 2025.

Airtel's share capital

Post this allotment Airtel's equity shares capital increases to Rs 28,393,551,417.50 comprising of 5,580,638,368 shares of Rs 5 each and 392287662 partly paid-up shares of Rs 5 each with a paid-up value of Rs 1.25 each.

Outstanding Value of FCCBs

The outstanding principal value of FCCBs as listed at Singapore Exchange Limited has reduced to $873.88 million.

Read Also Airtel Powers 5G Access To The Kochi Water Metro Route

Airtel Shares

The shares of Airtel on Friday at 10:24 am IST were at Rs 829, down by 0.084 per cent.