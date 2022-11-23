Airtel 5G to boost connectivity at Nagpur airport along with Bengaluru, Pune and Varanasi

e-Paper Get App
Customers flying in and out of the 'Orange City' can enjoy high speed 5G Plus across the airport terminal.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, November 23, 2022, 10:02 PM IST
article-image
File Photo
The Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur has joined a growing list of airports in the country to enjoy the ultrafast 5G service.

The new terminals in Bengaluru, Pune and Varanasi are the other three airports that have Airtel 5G Plus.

Nagpur was one amongst the first eight cities in the country to get the service.

Customers flying in and out of the 'Orange City' can enjoy high speed 5G Plus across the airport terminal.

Passengers can enjoy blazing speeds on their mobile phones while they are at the arrival and departure terminals, lounges, boarding gates, migration and immigration counters, security areas, baggage claim belts, parking area.

Commenting on the launch, George Mathen, CEO, Maharashtra & Goa, Bharti Airtel said: "I am thrilled to announce the beginning of a new chapter in Maharashtra as Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport, Nagpur becomes the second airport in the state to have the Airtel 5G Plus services after Pune airport. I thank the authorities in Nagpur Airport for all the support extended to make this project live."

Airtel 5G Plus service is now live in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur, Varanasi, Panipat, Gurugram and Guwahati.

