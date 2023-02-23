e-Paper Get App
Airtel 5G Plus now live in Chandigarh Tri-City

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, February 23, 2023, 12:15 PM IST
Airtel 5G Plus now live in Chandigarh Tri-City | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)
Bharti Airtel, India’s leading telecommunications services provider, today announced the launch of its cutting edge 5G services in Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula.

Airtel 5G Plus services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the rollout. Customers with 5G-enabled devices will enjoy a high-speed Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the rollout is more widespread. Airtel will augment its network, making its services available across all the cities in due course.

Commenting on the launch, Pushpinder Singh Gujral, CEO Upper North, Bharti Airtel said, “I am thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in Chandigarh, Mohali & Panchkula. Airtel customers in these three cities can now experience an ultrafast network and enjoy speeds up to 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds. We are in the process of lighting up all the cities which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to High-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more.”

article-image

Airtel 5G Plus will bolster the entire portfolio of services that Airtel offers. In addition, it will allow superfast access to High-Definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more. With this launch, India will get a fillip to economic growth as Airtel 5G Plus revolutionizes education, healthcare, manufacturing, agriculture, mobility and logistics.

