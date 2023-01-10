Airtel 5G Plus now live in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Rourkela

Airtel 5G Plus now live in 4 cities of Haryana | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Bharti Airtel (“Airtel”), on Tuesday announced the launch of its cutting edge 5G services in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Rourkela. The company has also deployed the ultrafast 5G services at the Kalinga & Birsa Munda stadiums in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela respectively that are hosting the forthcoming Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup.

Airtel 5G Plus services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the roll out. Customers with 5G enabled devices will enjoy high speed Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the roll out is more widespread.

Currently operational at Nandan Vihar, Prashanti Vihar, KIIT, Kalarahanga, Chandaka Industrial Estate, Infocity, Kanan Vihar Ph I & Ph II, Sailashree Vihar, Niladri Vihar, Gadakana, Shree Vihar, Chandrasekharpur, BDA Colony, East Coast Railway Colony, XIMB, Fortune Tower, Maitree Vihar, Jaydev Vihar, Ekamra Kanan Park, Jagannath Vihar, IRC Village, Kalinga Stadium, Beherasahi, Shastri Nagar, CRPF Square, Sum Hospital Area, Bharatpur, Khandagiri, Aiginia, Kalinga Nagar, Kalinga Vihar, Jagamara, Dumduma, AIMS Hospital, Patrapada, Acharya Vihar, Chakeisiani, Rasulgarh, Sahid Nagar, Satya Nagar, Kharavela Nagar, Master Canteen, Rajmahal, Bapuji Nagar, Forest Park, Ganganagar, Kalpana, BJB Nagar, Lewis Road, Ravi Talkies, Samantarapur, Bargada BRIT Colony, Laxmisagar, Chintamaniswar, Palasuni in Bhubaneswar & Balikuda, Gopalpur, Kalyaninagar, Balisahi, Rajendra Nagar, Nuasahi, Nayabazar, Mahanadi Vihar, Chauliaganj, OMP, Railway Station, Malgodown, Shankarpur, Badambadi, Dolamundai, Choudhury Bazar, Balubazar, Daghabazar, Machhuabazar, Beparisahi, Barabati Stadium, Chandimandir, Kanika Chhak, CDA Sector - 6, CDA Sector - 7, CDA Sector - 10, CDA Sector - 11 in Cuttack and Basanti Colony, Chhend, Birsa Munda Stadium, Jagada, Daily Market, Bandhamunda, Udit Nagar, Civil Township, Railway Station, Kalunga Industrial Area in Rourkela. Airtel will augment its network making its services available across the state in due course of time.

Commenting on the launch, Soumendra Sahu, COO – Odisha, Bharti Airtel said, “We are thrilled to power the two stadiums hosting the men’s hockey world cup. While at the stadium, customers can experience superfast network that will allow them High Definition video streaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos & videos and more. We are also launching our 5G services in the twin city of Bhubaneswar & Cuttack and Rourkela. Customers can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds upto 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds. We are in the process of lighting up the entire state which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to High-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more.”