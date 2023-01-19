Airtel 5G Plus now live in Agartala | Image: Airtel (Representative)

Bharti Airtel, telecommunications services provider, announced the launch of its cutting edge 5G services in Agartala, said in an exchange filing.

Airtel 5G Plus services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the roll out. Customers with 5G enabled devices will enjoy high speed Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the roll out is more widespread.

Read Also Airtel 5G Plus now live in 5 cities of Delhi NCR

Currently operational at Tripura Secretariat, Chowmuhani Bazar, Santipara, Durjoy Nagar, Jogendra Nagar, Amtola, East Champamura, Rani Bazar, Mohanpur, Chandrapur, Indranagar, Sib Nagar, Kanchan Nagar, Khayerpur, Madhya Charipara in Agartala.

Airtel will augment its network making its services available across the city in due course of time.

Commenting on the launch, Rajnish Verma, CEO Assam and North Eastern States, Bharti Airtel said, “I am thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in Agartala. Airtel customers in Agartala can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds upto 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds. We are in the process of lighting the entire city which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to Highdefinition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more.”

Read Also Airtel 5G Plus now live in Dehradun

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here.)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)