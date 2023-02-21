Airtel 5G Plus now live in 8 cities of Rajasthan | Image: Airtel (Representative)

Bharti Airtel (“Airtel”), India’s leading telecommunications services provider, today announced the launch of its cutting edge 5G services in Jodhpur, Ajmer, Alwar, Bikaner, and Bhilwara. Airtel’s 5G services are already live in Jaipur, Udaipur, and Kota.

Airtel 5G Plus services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the rollout. Customers with 5 G-enabled devices will enjoy high-speed Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the rollout is more widespread. Airtel will augment its network, making its services available across all the cities in due course of time.

Commenting on the launch, Marut Dilawari, CEO of Bharti Airtel in Rajasthan, said, “I am thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in Jodhpur, Ajmer, Alwar, Bikaner, and Bhilwara, in addition to Jaipur, Udaipur, and Kota. Airtel customers in these eight cities can now experience an ultrafast network and enjoy speeds up to 20–30 times faster than the current 4G speeds. We are in the process of lighting up all the cities, which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to Highdefinition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant photo uploading, and more.”

Airtel 5G Plus will bolster the entire portfolio of services that Airtel offers. In addition, it will allow superfast access to High Definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more.

