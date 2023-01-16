Airtel 5G Plus now live in 7 cities of Uttar Pradesh | Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

Bharti Airtel (“Airtel”), telecommunications services provider on Monday announced the launch of its cutting edge 5G services in Agra, Meerut, Gorakhpur, Kanpur, Prayagraj. Airtel’s 5G services are already live in Lucknow and Varanasi.

Airtel 5G Plus services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the roll out. Customers with 5G enabled devices will enjoy high speed Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the roll out is more widespread. Airtel 5G Plus is currently operational in the following places in these cities. The company will augment its network making its services available across the state in due course of time.

Agra: Kamala Nagar, Arjun Nagar, Avas Vikash Colony, Bodla, Dayal Bagh, Defence Colony, Rajpur road, Gwalior Road, Idgah Colony, Loha Mandi, Moti Bagh, Pushpanjali Vihar, Sanjay Place, Shahaganj and Taj Ganj.

Meerut: Bagpat Road, Gandhi Ashram, Ganga Nagar, Indrapuram, Jagrati Vihar, Madhavpuram, Modipuram, Pallavpuram, Ghantagarh, Shastri Nagar, Tejagarhi Chowk and Begumbagh.

Read Also Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel launches Jio True 5G on Makar Sakranti

Gorakhpur: Ajay Nagar, Rasoolpur, Nanda Nagar, Ghanta Ghar, Hazaripur, Azad Nagar, Maitripuram, Shahpur, Padri Bazar and Haraiya.

Kanpur: Rawatpur, Jajmau, Barra, Avas Vikas III, Kalyanpur, Krishna Nagar, Nehru Nagar, Naubasta, Tilak Nagar and Panki.

Prayagraj: Colonelganj, Kamlanagar, Naini, Johnstonganj, Beniganj, Prayagraj railway station, Bamrauli, Jhalwa, Salori, Jhusi and Phaphamu.

Commenting on the launch, Sovan Mukherjee, CEO Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, said, “I am thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in Agra, Meerut, Gorakhpur, Kanpur, Prayagraj. Airtel customers in these five cities can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds upto 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds. We are in the process of lighting up the entire city which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to High-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more.”

Airtel 5G Plus will bolster the entire portfolio of services that Airtel offers. In addition, it will allow superfast access to High Definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more. With this launch, India will get a fillip to economic growth as Airtel 5G Plus revolutionizes education, healthcare, manufacturing, agriculture, mobility and logistics.