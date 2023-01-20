Airtel 5G Plus now live in 4 cities of Odisha | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Bharti Airtel (“Airtel”), India’s leading telecommunications services provider, today announced the launch of its cutting edge 5G services in Puri, in addition to Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, and Rourkela, launched in early January.

Airtel 5G Plus services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the rollout. Customers with 5G enabled devices will enjoy high-speed Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the rollout is more widespread.

Currently operational at Bali Sahi, Dolamandap Sahi, Near Temple, Mangala Lane, Sea Beach, Gundicha Temple, Kumbharpada, Penthakata, Nilachakra Nagar, and Chakratirtha Road in Puri. Airtel will augment its network, making its services available across the state in due course of time.

Commenting on the launch, Soumendra Sahu, COO – Odisha, Bharti Airtel said, “I am thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in Puri. Airtel customers in these four cities can now experience an ultrafast network and enjoy speeds up to 20–30 times faster than the current 4G speeds. We are in the process of lighting up the entire city, which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to high-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more.”

