Airtel 5G Plus now live in 13 cities of Jammu & Kashmir | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Bharti Airtel, telecommunications services provider today announced the launch of its cutting edge 5G services in Katra, Anantnag, Baramulla & Rajouri, via an exchange filing.

Airtel 5G services are already live in the cities of Jammu, Srinagar, Samba, Kathua, Udhampur, Akhnoor, Kupwara, Lakhanpur & Khour.

Airtel 5G Plus services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the roll out.

Customers with 5G enabled devices will enjoy high speed Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the roll out is more widespread.

Airtel will augment its network making its services available across all the cities in due course of time.

Commenting on the launch, Adarsh Verma, COO Jammu, Kashmir & Ladakh, Bharti Airtel said, "Connectivity to our customers in the Valley is in line with our commitment to bridge the digital divide and connect communities who need it the most. I am thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in Katra, Anantnag, Baramulla & Rajouri in addition to Jammu, Srinagar, Samba, Kathua, Udhampur, Akhnoor, Kupwara, Lakhanpur & Khour."

"Customers in these thirteen cities can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds upto 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds. We are in the process of lighting up all the cities which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to High-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more."

