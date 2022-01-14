Airattix Storage collaborates with OYO for storage solutions

Airattix, a first-of-its-kind marketplace for storage and parking spaces, has collaborated with the OYO Hotels & Homes for parking and storage spaces.

Through this technology-oriented marketplace, Airattix tries to solve the common global problems of extra storage space and daily parking needs in this sharing economic generation.

Aditya Kale, Founder and CEO of Airattix Storage, says "Airattix helps in creating an extra income opportunity to the property owners through their unused spaces."

OYO Rooms also known as OYO Hotels & Homes, is an Indian multinational OTA, homes and living spaces. Founded in 2013 by Ritesh Agarwal, OYO initially consisted mainly of budget hotels.

