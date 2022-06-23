AirAsia India retains leadership position in On Time Performance as per DGCA Report

AirAsia India retains leadership position in On Time Performance (OTP) as per DGCA Report |

AirAsia India continued its dominance as the most punctual airline in India, as per the On Time Performance data reported by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). In May 2022, the airline topped the charts with 90.8% On Time Performance for four metro airports reported by the DGCA - Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai.



The airline recently announced the expansion of its network to Lucknow with direct flights connecting Lucknow to Bengaluru, Delhi, Goa, Kolkata and Mumbai. AirAsia India is also connecting Lucknow to other stations on its network with convenient one-stop itineraries, including Srinagar, Cochin, Hyderabad, and Guwahati.



Speaking about the achievement, Mr. Sunil Bhaskaran, MD & CEO, AirAsia India said “Showing best-in-class performance on key parameters like On Time Performance is an affirmation of the commitment and dedication with which we strive to ensure consistency, efficiency and exemplary service in our operations.”





