AirAsia India operates multiple rescue flights under Operation Ganga

AirAsia India operated multiple flights from Budapest in Hungary and Suceava in Romania to Delhi, bringing 500 Indians back home, as a part of Operation Ganga, the Government of India initiative to bring back Indians stranded in Ukraine.

Joining hands with the Ministry of External Affairs, AirAsia India operated its maiden rescue flight from Suceava, Romania to New Delhi on March 4, piloted personally by Capt. Manish Uppal, Head - Operations, AirAsia India.

Additional flights were operated by the airline from Budapest, Hungary to New Delhi on March 5 and 6, respectively. AirAsia India welcomed the guests on board their journeys home with hot Indian meals and beverages.

The airline additionally operated 16 domestic flights in collaboration withthe Governments of Kerala and Odisha to facilitate the onward journeys home of over 2,500 Indians evacuated as part of Operation Ganga.

Sunil Bhaskaran, MD & CEO, AirAsia India shared, “We feel privileged to have extended our support to the Government of India’s repatriation efforts as part of Operation Ganga, as well as enabling the homecoming of so many Indians, specially young students to their home states in collaboration with the Governments of Kerala and Odisha. Our pilots and crew feel a great sense in facilitating a safe journey home to fellow citizens, and ensuring the safety and comfort of our guests on board. We look forward to continuing to support humanitarian initiatives wherever we can contribute.”

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 12:40 PM IST