AirAsia India launches new inflight dining brand ’Gourmair’

AirAsia India today unveiled its new in-flight dining brand and menu, ‘Gourmair’, with a choice of 21 regional and international favourites. Guests can pre-book their Gourmair meals on airasia.co.in, the AirAsia India mobile apps or with preferred travel partners, up to 12 hours before their flight.

The new menu offers a wide range of hot meals in distinct sections including MasterChef Specials, World's Finest, Regional Favourites, All-Day Breakfast, Healthy and Diabetic options, Seasonal Fruits; Lite Bites (Sandwiches and Rolls) and Delectable Desserts.

Each meal is prepared in collaboration with the chefs of TajSATS, a joint venture between the Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) & SATS Limited, catering to AirAsia India across its four hubs - Bengaluru, Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai.

AirAsia India’s new Gourmair menu features signature exclusives like a marinated herb grilled fish fillet with French velouté sauce, served with creamy mashed potato and sautéed vegetables; or the All-Day Breakfast cheddar and chives omelette with potato rosti, braised baked beans and hara bhara kebab.

The MasterChef Specials section is curated exclusively for AirAsia India by MasterChef Kirti Bhoutika. It features an innovative Vegan Moilee MasterCurry, a unique take on the famous Kerala-style moilee curry prepared with tofu, cherry tomatoes, and zucchini, served with raw mango and coconut rice. It also includes an innovative fusion dessert - Shôndesh Tiramisu, with hints of espresso and dark chocolate, layered with mascarpone cheese.

The menu also introduces a Mysore Pak Cheesecake, amalgamating modern desserts with classic Indian sweet recipes; and features a wide range of vegetarian, pescetarian, poultry, eggetarian, vegan, Jain, healthy and diabetic options.

The Gourmair menu can be previewed on www.airasia.co.in/meals

Siddhartha Butalia, Chief Marketing Officer, AirAsia India said, “Our new dining brand and in-flight menu ‘Gourmair’ has been curated as a tour de force for the tastebuds. Catering to diverse culinary preferences and palates, Gourmair encourages diners to begin their travel experience in the sky and discover the diversity of cuisines from different cultures as they fly.''

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 03:57 PM IST