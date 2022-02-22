AirAsia India launches new ancillary service, ‘FlyAhead’

AirAsia India today announced the launch of their new ancillary service, ‘FlyAhead’. With the ‘FlyAhead’ service, guests wishing to take an earlier flight will be able to seamlessly opt for this facility.

The ‘FlyAhead’ service has been launched for a nominal fee of Rs 1,500 for guests booked on standard fares and Rs 500 for guests booked on Corporate and SME fares.

Guests who reach the airport six hours or more prior to their scheduled flight departure, can opt for the FlyAhead service at the AirAsia Airport Counter.

Change fees, which are typically Rs 3,000 would be waived for all guests opting for the AirAsia FlyAhead service and fare differences typically charged by airlines would also not be applicable.

Dr. Ankur Garg, Chief Commercial Officer, AirAsia India shared “Our latest offering ‘FlyAhead’ is a new ancillary service which provides guests a flexible and convenient option to reach their destination ahead of schedule.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 12:57 PM IST