AirAsia India launches 'Break From Home' sale with fares starting at Rs 2,499

AirAsia India announced its Break from Home Sale with fares starting at Rs 2,499 for routes like Delhi-Jaipur in addition to similar discounted sale fares across its network.

The offer is applicable on bookings made from April 19 to April 21, 2022 for travel between June 20- 25 September 2022.

The airline has extended this offer for bookings made on its website www.airasia.co.in, mobile app and other major booking channels.

In wake of the resurgence in travel, the ‘Break from Home’ sale is built on the proposition of embracing travel and taking vacations to rejuvenate like before, it said in a press statement. The ‘Break from Home’ sale will provide guests the convenience to plan their travel and enjoy experiences from the breezy beaches of Goa to the cooler climes of Srinagar and the picturesque beauty of Guwahati and Imphal in the North-East during toastier temperatures, it said.

Additionally, fully vaccinated flyers can enable a 10 percent off on flight bookings made on the airline’s website airasia.co.in and mobile app.

The AirAsia VaxiFly offer is applicable on bookings made 15-days in advance for travel. Guests traveling on the discounted VaxiFly fares will be required to show their valid second dose vaccination certificate issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India, at the airport during check-in or boarding.

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 12:22 PM IST