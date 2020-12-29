Business

Updated on

Air India to commence new services to US from January

By Agencies

Sarangib

National carrier Air India is all set to expand its services to the United States from January 2021.

Accordingly, the airline will commence first-ever non-stop services between Bengaluru and San Francisco as well as between Hyderabad and Chicago from January 9 and 13, next year, respectively.

"Passengers from Bengaluru and Hyderabad - both gateways to South India - will enjoy huge benefits travelling to San Francisco and Chicago as this will enable faster and easier connections," the airline said in a statement.

At present, Air India operates non-stop flights from Delhi to New York, Newark, Washington, San Francisco and Chicago and from Mumbai to Newark.

