 Air India Suspends 10 Cabin Crew Members Amid Concerns Over Revised Policy
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessAir India Suspends 10 Cabin Crew Members Amid Concerns Over Revised Policy

Air India Suspends 10 Cabin Crew Members Amid Concerns Over Revised Policy

It has demanded hotel accommodation and conditions of accommodation in line with the policy on accommodation for pilots, as per the previous agreements and tribunal awards.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, October 29, 2024, 08:15 AM IST
article-image
Image for representation | X

Air India on Monday suspended 10 cabin crew members for allegedly instigating other members to protest against the airline's revised policy that also requires a section of them to share rooms during layovers, a source said on Monday.

Ahead of Vistara's merger with itself next month, Air India has introduced the revised policy for cabin crew members that will be effective from December 1.

Cabin Crew Association has opposed the requirement

The All India Cabin Crew Association has opposed the room-sharing requirement, terming it "illegal, bad in law, and Void ab initio on multiple fronts." It has also sought the intervention of the labour ministry to resolve the issues.

FPJ Shorts
Air India Suspends 10 Cabin Crew Members Amid Concerns Over Revised Policy
Air India Suspends 10 Cabin Crew Members Amid Concerns Over Revised Policy
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Sandip Dhurve Replaced By Raju Todsam From Arni Seat In BJP's New Candidate List
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Sandip Dhurve Replaced By Raju Todsam From Arni Seat In BJP's New Candidate List
Sachin Kurmi Murder Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Takes Over Investigation, MCOCA Likely To Be Imposed
Sachin Kurmi Murder Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Takes Over Investigation, MCOCA Likely To Be Imposed
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: CM Eknath Shinde Files Nomination From Kopri-Pachpakhadi, Faces Shiv Sena (UBT) Rival Kedar Dighe
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: CM Eknath Shinde Files Nomination From Kopri-Pachpakhadi, Faces Shiv Sena (UBT) Rival Kedar Dighe

Against this backdrop, the Tata Group-owned airline has taken action against some cabin crew members.

The source in the know said 10 cabin crew members have been suspended for allegedly instigating others to protest against the policy. There was no official comment from Air India on the issue.

Air india was acquired by Tata group

Loss-making Air India was acquired by the Tata Group in January 2022, and since then, various changes have been introduced as part of efforts to boost the full-service carrier.

Air India and Vistara together will have a staff strength of around 25,000. Out of them, there will be about 12,000 cabin crew members.

The association has also written to Air India Chief Campbell Wilson, urging him "not to violate" the existing status quo and respect the sanctity of the Industrial Tribunal and the pending industrial dispute over the issue.

It has demanded hotel accommodation and conditions of accommodation in line with the policy on accommodation for pilots, as per the previous agreements and tribunal awards.

New policy effective December 1

Under the new policy effective December 1, members will be required to share rooms during layovers except for cabin executives and those operating ultra-long-haul flights ahead of the merger of Vistara with it, scheduled for November 11.

Cabin crew members on ultra-long-haul flights will get single rooms during layovers as well as during unscheduled layovers in the event of a flight diversion, as per the internal communication. Generally, ultra-long-haul flights are those having a duration of 16 hours or more. Air India operates such flights to North America.

Read Also
ICICI Bank Shares Gain Over 3% Amid 'Buy' Calls Riding On The Back Of Healthy Q2 Earnings
article-image

Cabin executives, who are senior members with around 8 years of flying experience, will also get single rooms during layovers, as per the internal communication.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Air India Suspends 10 Cabin Crew Members Amid Concerns Over Revised Policy

Air India Suspends 10 Cabin Crew Members Amid Concerns Over Revised Policy

Indian Retail Sector Sees Strong Leasing Activity In Top 7 Cities From January To September 2024:...

Indian Retail Sector Sees Strong Leasing Activity In Top 7 Cities From January To September 2024:...

Gold Slips by ₹400 To ₹81,100 As Global Demand Softens; Silver Holds Steady At ₹99,500 Per Kg

Gold Slips by ₹400 To ₹81,100 As Global Demand Softens; Silver Holds Steady At ₹99,500 Per Kg

Markets Recovery Makes Investors Richer By ₹4.21 Lakh Cr; Here Is Everything You Need To Know

Markets Recovery Makes Investors Richer By ₹4.21 Lakh Cr; Here Is Everything You Need To Know

Waaree Energies Closes With 56% Gain On Debut, Market Cap Hits ₹67,132 Crore

Waaree Energies Closes With 56% Gain On Debut, Market Cap Hits ₹67,132 Crore