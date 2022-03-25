Air India looking at buying as many as 30 wide-body aircraft: Report

Air India is looking at buying as many as 30 widebody aircraft, the enginemaker for Airbus SE's A350 jets said, according to a report in Bloomberg.

“I think they are looking at something up to 30 aircraft, could be as big as that, which is a big order. A really big order,” Chris Davie, a senior vice president in Asia Pacific for Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc, said in an interview on the sidelines of the airshow in Hyderabad, Bloomberg report said

Indian airline operators to add 120 new aircraft every year: Scindia

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday said Indian airline operators are expected to add 110 to 120 new aircraft every year in the days to come.

Speaking at the inaugural session of Wing India 2022, a civil aviation show being held in Hyderabad, Scindia also said the operators need to include more wide-bodied aircraft to their fleet in order to connect several global points.

“India is looking at tremendous expansion. Expansion in the area of airlines, expansion in the area of airports. And therefore fleet augmentation is also important . A country that had a fleet of only 400 aircraft in the year 2013-14 has grown to a fleet of 710 aircraft in the last seven years with an addition of 310 aircraft. And we intend to add at least 110 to 220 aircraft per year as we go forward,” Scindia said.

Airbus, Tata Group in talks for wide-bodied aircraft

A senior official of Airbus had on Thursday said the European aircraft maker expects that India will need over 2200 aeroplanes in the next two decades.

Earlier, European aircraft manufacturer Airbus is in talks with Tata Group and Indian carriers for a deal regarding the procurement of its wide-bodied A350XWB planes, President and MD of Airbus India & South Asia, Remi Maillard said on Monday.

The Tata Group currently runs four Indian carriers — Air India, Air India Express, Vistara, and AirAsia India.

Why are wide-bodied aircraft preferred?

Wide-bodied planes like A350XWB have larger fuel tanks that allow them to travel long distances as compared to narrow-bodied aircraft like A320NEO. A350XWB aircraft can travel above 8,000 nautical miles, with a flying time of approximately 18 hours in one flight.

When asked if Airbus is in talks with Tata and Indian carriers for the A350XWB aircraft deal, Maillard said, "We are obviously in talks with all airlines. The new owner of Air India — Tatas — are existing customers of Airbus. Tatas have Vistara and AirAsia India with them, as we know. We have developed a long-standing, trustful, and respected relationship with the Tata Group," he stated at a press conference here.

The Centre had sold Air India and Air India Express to the Tata Group in September last year.



(With agency inputs)

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 05:17 PM IST