 Air India Gives Refund To First-Class Cabin Passenger From Chicago-Delhi Flight
Updated: Sunday, September 22, 2024, 07:54 AM IST
Air India has refunded the airfare to an India-origin CEO who had complained about facilities in the first-class cabin during his recent Chicago-Delhi flight.

His video showing various shortcomings in the cabin had gone viral. There was no official comment from Air India.

"Come with me on the worst first class cabin I have ever been on," Anip Patel said in a recent video posted on Instagram and also mentioned in detail about his flight.

On the social media platform, Patel mentioned that he recently endured a 15-hour non-stop flight from Chicago to Delhi and that it was far from pleasant.

Among other issues, he said there was no WiFi, and the in-flight entertainment was down for the entire flight.

Later, Patel, on Instagram, said that while he did not file any complaint, the airline after seeing the video through social media called him and gave the refund.

As per LinkedIn profile, Patel is CEO of management company Anip Inc as well as of luxury private matchmaking service Mohan Matchmaking, among other roles.

Meanwhile, Air India is in the process of revamping its fleet by inducing new wide body and narrow body planes as well as by upgrading its legacy fleet of 67 aircraft. The upgradation of its legacy wide body aircraft is expected to commence next year.

