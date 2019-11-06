Air India employee unions to oppose privatisation plans

New Delhi: Employee unions at Air India on Wednesday decided to oppose privatisation of the airline as there is still no clarity on various issues, including payment of salary arrears and pension, according to a union's representative.

The development comes at a time when the government is working on the final contours for the proposed disinvestment of loss-making Air India.

At a meeting of representatives of various unions in Mumbai, it was also decided that a letter would be written to all the central trade unions and International Transport Workers' Federation (ITF) seeking their support against privatisation.

These unions represent pilots, cabin crew, engineers and ground staff, among others.

The meeting was attended by representatives from Indian Pilots' Guild (IPG), Indian Commercial Pilots' Association (ICPA), Air Corporations Employees' Union (ACEU), Air India Aircraft Engineers Association (AIAEA), Air India Employees' Union (AIEU), All India Service Engineers' Association (AISEA), Aviation Industry Employees Guild (AIEG), officers' association and others.