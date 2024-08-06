Air India To Operate Delhi-Dhaka Flights on August 6 & Offers One-Time Rescheduling Waiver For Tickets Booked By August 5 Amid Bangladesh Unrest

Air India | Representational Image

In a dramatic turn of events, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has resigned after the ongoing unprecedented anti-government protests. The country witnessed violent demonstrations over a special job quota, leading to a surge in public unrest.

As the situation continues to evolve, Air India in a recent post on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, announced, "Air India will operate its evening flights AI237/238 on the Delhi-Dhaka-Delhi sector on 6 August 2024. In addition, due to the prevailing situation in Dhaka, Air India is offering a one-time waiver on rescheduling to customers, with confirmed bookings on any Air India flight to and from Dhaka between 4th and 7th August 2024, if they desire to do so. The tickets would have to be booked on or prior to 5th August. We would like to reiterate that at Air India, the safety of our customers and crew remains top priority."

"For more information, please connect with our Contact Centre at 011 69329333 , 011 69329999 or visit our website http://airindia.com," added the company in the X post.

Amid the situation, the company prior to this post, added to the X platform, "In view of the emerging situation in Bangladesh, we have cancelled the scheduled operation of our flights to and from Dhaka with immediate effect. We are continuously monitoring the situation and are extending support to our passengers with confirmed bookings for travel to and from Dhaka with a one-time waiver on rescheduling and cancellation charges. Safety of our guests and crew remains our foremost priority. For more information, please call our 24/7 Contact Centre at 011-69329333 / 011-69329999."

Amid unprecedented anti-government protest, Bangladesh Army Chief, General Waqar-uz-Zaman, announced on Monday that an interim government would be taking over responsibilities as the Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has resigned from her post.

The protests, which took a violent turn on Sunday, have been sparked by widespread discontent over a special job quota. Citizens have been expressing their dissatisfaction with the government's policies, leading to clashes and a tense atmosphere in the capital city of Dhaka.