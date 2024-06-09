Air Conditioning And Internet Cut Off Over Unpaid Electricity Bills: Journalist Reveals The Travesty Of A 'Broke Airline'

Pixabay

Aviation is a difficult business; like all trades, success is attained after balancing multiple facets of operations and thereby generating revenue. Although it is an industry with a lot of potential, it also comes with equivalent amounts of risk.

No AC, No Internet

In India, civil aviation has seen many ups and downs, spectacular rises and equally disastrous falls. Jet Airways and Kingfisher are prime and recent examples of how bad things could get.

Aviation journalist Jagriti Chandra, in one of her posts on the social media platform X, revealed the conundrum of one such 'broke airline' without naming it. According to Chandra, the air-conditioning system of an airline's cabin crew dispatch office was turned off.

Air conditioning for this broke airline’s cabin crew despatch office at Terminal 3 at IGI has been cut off by the airport operator over unpaid electricity bills. Internet services also cut off and crew are using their own data. Fly at your own risk ⚠️ — Jagriti Chandra (@jagritichandra) June 8, 2024

This was the case at the Delhi international airport, IGI. Now, according to Chandra, this happened because the airline had not paid the electricity bill to the airport operators.

The cabin crew dispatch office is an important part of the entire system, and unfavourable conditions could result in major repercussions.

The deficit of facilities did not just end there. This, as, according to Chandra, the system at IGI for the airline also did not have access to any internet connection and employees were left with their own mobile internet data.

Jagriti Chandra later in her post cautions her followers and flyer by saying, "Fly at your own risk". | File

Fly at Your Own Risk

Jagriti Chandra later in her post cautions her followers and flyer by saying, "Fly at your own risk".

Although the name of the airline is not disclosed in the post, it is telling of the need to place the safety of passengers as paramount rather than laying all emphasis on making profits at any cost.

Although competition is essential for the market to grow and innovation to come to pass, it should not edge out the well-being of those spending their resources in the business.

This comes at a time when, in the recent past, many such instances of alarming incidents and near accidents have come to pass in India. In many cases, emergency landings and other interventionist and exigent measures were deployed.